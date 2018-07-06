Everton Reject Bid For Ademola Lookman

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have knocked back a proposal from RB Leipzig for Ademola Lookman, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



Lookman moved to the Bundesliga outfit on loan for the second half of last season and made a big impression in German football.











RB Leipzig have been clear that they want to keep hold of the young winger and are doing all in their power to make sure he stays in Germany.



But Everton have knocked back a proposal from the Bundesliga outfit.





The ball is now back in RB Leipzig's court and the club will need to consider their next move carefully.



Lookman made eleven appearances in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig last term, scoring five goals and providing four assists for his team-mates.



Everton have the highly rated winger locked down on a contract running until the summer of 2021.



Lookman has been capped by England at Under-19, Under-20 and Under-21 level.

