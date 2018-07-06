Everyone Starts Fresh Under Manuel Pellegrini, West Ham Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham youngster Declan Rice believes that it is a clean slate for everyone at the club under new manager Manuel Pellegrini and everyone will get the chance to impress the boss.



The former Manchester City manager has taken over at the Olympic Stadium this summer and is looking to take the club to new heights next season after a disappointing showing last time around.











While new players are expected to come in during the summer transfer window, Rice, for whom it was a breakthrough season last term, believes that he and his team-mates will get an equal opportunity to impress and secure their place in Pellegrini's eleven.



The youngster is currently with the rest of the squad getting down to work in Switzerland and insists that it is a great feeling for him to be back in action.





“It’s really good to be back”, the defender told his club's official website.



“After a positive end to last season, then going away for some international games and obviously the incoming of the new manager, it’s really good to be back and I can’t wait for a few more days out here.



“It’s a new manager coming in and I think everyone has got a fresh start under him. I can’t wait to show him what I’m about and what I can do.



“I played 32 or 33 times last year and I want to carry on this year.



"I want to keep playing games and keep improving and learning.”



Rice established himself at senior level last season, managing a total of 27 league appearances, and also appearing four times in the EFL Cup.