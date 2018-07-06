Great Experience – Leeds United Star Loving Pre-Season Under Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Pablo Hernandez has admitted he is loving training under new Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.



Leeds pulled off a coup by tempting the legendary Argentine coach to take over at Elland Road and he assumed the role earlier this summer after the Whites sacked Paul Heckingbottom.











The Whites are now undergoing a thorough pre-season under Bielsa as they shape up for the start of the new Championship campaign next month.



Hernandez admits that pre-season is tough, but he is loving the experience of working under Bielsa, who he admits is hugely respected by managers across world football.





"It's been a great experience. I know him because he trained in Spain, Argentina and Mexico", he told LUTV, when asked about training under Bielsa.



"He is a big manager in the world. All the managers respect him a lot.



"I think we are very lucky to work with him and the first days were very hard, but we need to work very hard on the pitch to be ready for the first game."



Leeds have made just a single signing in the transfer window so far this summer, bringing in midfielder Lewis Baker from Chelsea on a season-long loan arrangement.



They continue to be linked with a raft of other players, including goalkeeper David Stockdale and striker Matej Vydra.

