Hull City Set To Seal Signing of Hearts, Reading and Ipswich Target Manuel Milinkovic

Italian side Genoa have agreed to sell Hearts, Reading and Ipswich Town target Manuel Milinkovic to Hull City.



The winger spent last term on loan from Genoa at Hearts and impressed with his performances in Scottish football, leading the Tynecastle outfit to want to keep him at the club.











Hearts managed to reach an agreement with Genoa, but their contract offer was not to Milinkovic's liking.



Now he is on his way to the English Championship with Hull as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, an agreement is in place with the Tigers.





The move is expected to be clinched within the next 24 to 36 hours.



Milinkovic has been of interest to other Championship clubs in the shape of Reading and Ipswich.



The winger made 24 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Hearts last term, scoring six goals and providing five assists.



Milinkovic has another 12 months left on his contract with Genoa.

