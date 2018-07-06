I Elevated Bailey Peacock-Farrell And Tyler Denton – Steve Evans Delights At Loan Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United boss Steve Evans says he knows all about Tyler Denton after taking the defender to Peterborough United.



Denton has joined Posh on loan until the end of the campaign and will help Evans in his bid to guide the London Road outfit up to the Championship in the forthcoming season.











Evans is delighted to have landed Denton and says he fast-tracked the defender, along with team-mate Bailey Peacock-Farrell, into the Leeds first team during his time at the club.



The Scot says Denton has since got even better and has lavished praise on the full-back.





"We know Tyler very well from being in and around the first team squad at Leeds United", Evans told Peterborough's official site.



"We elevated him and Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who is now doing well in the starting line-up, into the first team group and he did exceptionally well.



"It is fair to say that he has developed further with a few games in the first team at Leeds.



"I watched one of those games where he scored the winning goal against Luton Town and he was very impressive."



And though Denton is a left-back, Evans believes the Leeds youngster could operate right down the left flank for Peterborough.



"He had an excellent spell on-loan at Port Vale last season but he has gone back into Leeds and we are absolutely delighted to bring him into our squad and he will compete anywhere on that left hand side for a place in our starting eleven.



"It is massively important that we bring good footballers in and Tyler Denton is a good footballer, he works really hard and for one so young, he has an excellent pedigree", he added.



Evans took over at Peterborough late last season after departing League Two club Mansfield.



He will hope to be locking horns with Leeds in the Championship next season with Posh.

