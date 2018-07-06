I Feel Fit And Good – Liverpool Defender Delighted To Hit Pre-Season Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool youngster Joe Gomez insists that it was important for him to be back on the training ground on the very first day of pre-season after recovering from injury.



The 21-year-old missed his team's final four games last season, including the Champions League final, due to an ankle injury, also forcing him to miss the cut for the Russia World Cup with England.











Things though have turned out well for the starlet since then, having recovered from the injury after undergoing extra conditioning work over the course of the summer and he is now fit to attend pre-season training.



“I knew I needed to be in to get fit. I know how important it is to be back in on the first day, fit and ready”, Gomez told his club's official website after taking part in the first of the two training sessions on Friday.





“That had to be the main focus, rather than resting. It’s tough mentally not getting as much time away but it’s worth it in the end to be fit.



“[The injury] was probably timed quite well in terms of getting fit in time for pre-season. We had to push on a bit in the last couple of weeks to make it. But I’m fit now and I feel good.”



The next step in the process of recovery will be the friendly against Chester on Saturday and Gomez insists that hopefully he will be ready.



“I feel ready", Gomez added.

