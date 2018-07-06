Lazio Drop Clear Signal Leeds United Linked Striker On Way Out

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio have already been scouring the market to identify a replacement for Leeds United linked striker Felipe Caicedo.



The 29-year-old wants to make more starts next season and with Ciro Immobile clearly the number one striker at the Stadio Olimpico, the Ecuadorian is said to be keen on a move.











There are suggestions that new Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has identified the Lazio hitman as a potential target, but there have been claims he is not on the club's radar.



There is still not clarity on whether Leeds are interested in Caicedo, but it has been claimed that he could be made available for transfer this summer.





Lazio are said to be expecting him to leave and according to Italian outlet Lalaziosiamonoi, the club are already in the market to find a replacement for the Ecuadorian striker.



A number of options are being assessed and it has been claimed that Club Brugge striker Wesley is believed to be their top target.



Caicedo is likely to leave Lazio, but it remains to be seen whether Leeds’ interest in him is paper talk or there is more substance to it.

