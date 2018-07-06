Leeds United Loan Paudie O’Connor To League One Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Paudie O'Connor has linked up with Blackpool on loan.



The Irish centre-back recently put pen to paper to a new two-year contract at Elland Road and Leeds have been looking for a club to send him on loan to.











And they have settled on League One outfit Blackpool, where O'Connor will play under former Blackburn Rovers boss Gary Bowyer.



O'Connor's loan at the club will run for the entire 2018/19 season.





Leeds will be hoping the young defender can play on a regular basis in League One and continue his development.



Blackpool finished in 12th spot in League One last term and will be hoping to push up towards the promotion spots in the forthcoming campaign.



O'Connor broke through into the Leeds first team towards the end of last season under former head coach Paul Heckingbottom.



He will now bid to kick on and return to Elland Road next year a better player.

