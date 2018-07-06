XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/07/2018 - 21:02 BST

Leeds United Star Admits Qatar 2022 Dream

 




Leeds United teenager Ronaldo Vieira has expressed his hope to see himself represent England in the 2022 World Cup, though he believes that his chances of doing that will depend on himself.

Vieira, still just 19, has represented England at Under-20 level and is currently part of their Under-21 squad, with whom he won the 2018 Toulon Tournament.




The youngster has also made his presence felt at first-team level at Leeds, featuring in a total of 28 Championship games last season and setting up two goals for his team-mates.

Vieira though insists that the ultimate goal for him will be to represent the Three Lion at senior level and if possible do it in 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
 


Asked by the Yorkshire Evening Post whether he fancies a chance to represent his country in Qatar, the starlet said: "100 per cent.

"But that's just up to me really.


"I've just got to keep working hard and improving as a player to try and help the team as much as I can and see how I get on."

Vieira joined Leeds' academy in 2015 being promoted to senior level the following year. He has a contract with the Whites that runs until June 2021.

 