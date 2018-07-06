XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/07/2018 - 14:01 BST

Let’s Get It Done – Chelsea Fans With Mixed Reactions To Maurizio Sarri Situation

 




Maurizio Sarri is set to be in London on Saturday to finalise his Chelsea managerial deal, with Blues fans still waiting to have something to cheer about.

The uncertainty hanging over the London club may end soon, with Sarri set to arrive in London as talks between the club and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis continue over a compensation package.




Despite the development, Antonio Conte is still the Chelsea manager as players return for pre-season training on Monday. The feeling of frustration among some of the club faithful is evident, with Twitter user Sepp encapsulating their feelings in a single picture. WJ.Lewis lost his patience, stating the only thing he cares about is the club and not which manager is in charge.
 

 


Blues supporter Maverick hoped that the Sarri deal is announced as soon as possible, fearing a 'very bad season' due to the prevailing uncertainty.

 

 

 


JJCitytor on the other hand hopes that the unlikely situation of both Conte and Sarri showing up for training takes place on Monday, with a request to live stream the situation if it indeed happens.
 

 

Harsh seems to have it figured out on how to make Sarri announcement happens at the earliest, while Magnifico Alvaro wonders whether the second coming of Jesus will take lesser time than Sarri's arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Nick got some help from Mr.Bean to express his wait for the club to announce the appointment.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 