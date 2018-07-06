Let’s Get It Done – Chelsea Fans With Mixed Reactions To Maurizio Sarri Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Maurizio Sarri is set to be in London on Saturday to finalise his Chelsea managerial deal, with Blues fans still waiting to have something to cheer about.



The uncertainty hanging over the London club may end soon, with Sarri set to arrive in London as talks between the club and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis continue over a compensation package.











Despite the development, Antonio Conte is still the Chelsea manager as players return for pre-season training on Monday. The feeling of frustration among some of the club faithful is evident, with Twitter user Sepp encapsulating their feelings in a single picture. WJ.Lewis lost his patience, stating the only thing he cares about is the club and not which manager is in charge.



We don’t care about Conte We done care about Sarri All we care about is CHELSEA FC #WhatsGoingOn #CFC #Chelsea — W.J.LEWIS (@waynelewiscfc) July 6, 2018



Blues supporter Maverick hoped that the Sarri deal is announced as soon as possible, fearing a 'very bad season' due to the prevailing uncertainty.

i just hope to get done with sarri deal today or at most tomorrow otherwise we gonna look at a very bad season — Maverick 🛢💵🍁 (@BQinvesting) July 6, 2018



JJCitytor on the other hand hopes that the unlikely situation of both Conte and Sarri showing up for training takes place on Monday, with a request to live stream the situation if it indeed happens.



I'm kinda hoping that both Conte and Sarri show up on Monday for training camp kick-off. It may turn out to be the best Two Ronnies skit they never did. Live stream it if it happens 😂 — JJCitytor (@Jjcitytor) July 6, 2018

Harsh seems to have it figured out on how to make Sarri announcement happens at the earliest, while Magnifico Alvaro wonders whether the second coming of Jesus will take lesser time than Sarri's arrival at Stamford Bridge.



Meanwhile, Nick got some help from Mr.Bean to express his wait for the club to announce the appointment.



Seems the only way we are announcing Sarri is if someone hacks the account and does it🙄 — Harsh (@HarshBiyani_) July 6, 2018