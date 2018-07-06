Look At Steve Evans’ Record – Leeds United Starlet Happy To Link Up With Former Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Tyler Denton has indicated that he is looking forward to working under former Leeds United boss Steve Evans following joining Peterborough United on a season-long loan deal.



The 22-year-old left-back sealed a loan move to the League One outfit from Leeds on Friday in search of regular first team football next season.











The defender admits that following talks with the Leeds hierarchy he felt it was the right time for him to get a loan move in order to play week-in-week-out for his development.



Denton told Peterborough’s official website: “I had a discussion with Leeds in the summer and we both felt it was the right time to try and get a long-term loan deal and play some first team football.”





Evans was the Leeds boss when Denton was making a name for himself in the Whites academy and the defender conceded that he is looking forward to working under him.



Following struggles with injury, the defender admits that he is feeling fitter and is looking forward to getting a full pre-season under his belt before the new campaign starts in August.



“I was only young when Steve and [his assistant] Paul [Raynor] were at Leeds, but their record speaks for itself and I cannot wait to get started here with Peterborough.



“I am feeling fit, I have been training with the under 23s at Leeds and now it is about playing pre-season games.”



Denton has only made three senior appearances for Leeds thus far and had a loan spell at Port Vale previously.

