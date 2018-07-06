XRegister
06/07/2018 - 14:08 BST

Make Or Break Season – Leeds United Fans With Different Reactions As Tyler Denton Makes Loan Move

 




Leeds United have confirmed the departure of Tyler Denton on loan to Peterborough United with fans weighing in on the move.

Denton came up through the ranks at the club's academy and made his senior team debut in the 2016/17 season. He has since made two more appearnces for the Whites




The defender was on loan at League Two side Port Vale last season and is expected to gain more first team experience during his season-long at Peterborough United. Twitter user Oliver White dismissed the player as 'dead wood' but Brandon Yates jumped in to defend Denton.
 

 


Ben Cadman looked at the move more positively, saying the player will 'be in good hands', while wishing him good luck for the future.

 

 

 


John Sidney too backed Denton, calling it a 'make or break season' for the 22-year-old, wishing the lad has a 'great season at the Posh'.
 

 

Meanwhile, Neil is more concerned about the wage bill going down and the room it creates for new contracts.

Daniel Hurton though asked the question on everybody's lips, while Bielsabub wants a signing of any kind even if it is a ball boy.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 