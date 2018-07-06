Make Or Break Season – Leeds United Fans With Different Reactions As Tyler Denton Makes Loan Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have confirmed the departure of Tyler Denton on loan to Peterborough United with fans weighing in on the move.



Denton came up through the ranks at the club's academy and made his senior team debut in the 2016/17 season. He has since made two more appearnces for the Whites











The defender was on loan at League Two side Port Vale last season and is expected to gain more first team experience during his season-long at Peterborough United. Twitter user Oliver White dismissed the player as 'dead wood' but Brandon Yates jumped in to defend Denton.



Why are we sending out so much dead wood on loan? They’re never going to make it here. Nobody wants to buy our rubbish, do they? 😩 — Oliver White (@OliWhiteMOT93) July 6, 2018

Grot and Denton arent dead wood. They're young and deserve a loan to improve — Brandon Yates (@BielsasEnganche) July 6, 2018



Ben Cadman looked at the move more positively, saying the player will 'be in good hands', while wishing him good luck for the future.

Re United with Steve Evans he’ll be in good hands there look forward to seeing what he produces in the future. Great talent. Good luck @TyDen6 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ — Ben Cadman (@BenCadman2) July 6, 2018



John Sidney too backed Denton, calling it a 'make or break season' for the 22-year-old, wishing the lad has a 'great season at the Posh'.



Make or break season now for you Tyler get stuck in lad have a great season at the Posh. — John Sidney (@JonSidney) July 6, 2018

Meanwhile, Neil is more concerned about the wage bill going down and the room it creates for new contracts.



Daniel Hurton though asked the question on everybody's lips, while Bielsabub wants a signing of any kind even if it is a ball boy.



We seem to removed a fair old chunk off the wage bill now. Must be plenty of room for new contracts…. — Neil (@OooahhBerardi) July 6, 2018

What about, you know, INCOMING players? — Daniel Hurton (@ItsCurnsStupid) July 6, 2018