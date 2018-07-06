Manchester United Target Willian Deemed Not Priority Target By Barcelona

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United wing target Willian is not a priority for Barcelona at the moment as the club focus on signing a technical midfielder.



The winger has been linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer, with Jose Mourinho claimed to be keen on reuniting with his former player at Manchester United.











But there has been more talk about Willian moving to Spain in the ongoing window and Barcelona have been reportedly preparing a cash plus player bid for the Brazilian.



Chelsea’s financial demands are steep for the Catalan giants and club are continuing to keep tabs on the player’s situation at Stamford Bridge.





But according to Catalan daily Sport, Willian is no longer a priority for the club this summer as Ernesto Valverde wants the club to bring in a more technical midfielder to replace Andres Iniesta.



The Chelsea winger’s name was proposed to Barcelona by his agent, who is also the representative of Paulinho, who is believed to be considering returning to Chinese football this summer.



And while Barcelona are aware of the winger’s qualities, their priorities lie in other areas of the squad.



Valverde is also believe to be keen on providing more chances to Ousmane Dembele next season.

