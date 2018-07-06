XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/07/2018 - 22:32 BST

Manolo Gabbiadini Ready To Consider Southampton Exit As Italian Clubs Watch On

 




Manolo Gabbiadini is ready to consider his options to leave Southampton this summer, with a return to his homeland possible. 

The Italian hitman has continued to be linked with an exit from the Premier League outfit and is not likely to be short of offers if he does push to leave.




According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Gabbiadini is ready to consider an exit.

He has three potential options in Italian football, with Bologna having regularly kept tabs on his situation at Southampton, while Torino and Lazio could also choose to move for the striker.
 


The 26-year-old struggled for starts at St. Mary's last season and accumulated just over 1,000 minutes of Premier League action.

Gabbiadini netted five times for Southampton last term.


Southampton have the hitman under contract until the summer of 2021 and it remains to be seen on what terms they would agree to let him depart the club.
 