Manolo Gabbiadini Ready To Consider Southampton Exit As Italian Clubs Watch On

Manolo Gabbiadini is ready to consider his options to leave Southampton this summer, with a return to his homeland possible.



The Italian hitman has continued to be linked with an exit from the Premier League outfit and is not likely to be short of offers if he does push to leave.











According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Gabbiadini is ready to consider an exit.



He has three potential options in Italian football, with Bologna having regularly kept tabs on his situation at Southampton, while Torino and Lazio could also choose to move for the striker.





The 26-year-old struggled for starts at St. Mary's last season and accumulated just over 1,000 minutes of Premier League action.



Gabbiadini netted five times for Southampton last term.



Southampton have the hitman under contract until the summer of 2021 and it remains to be seen on what terms they would agree to let him depart the club.

