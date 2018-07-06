Not Over – Saint-Etienne Takes Moves To Tilt Scales Back For Sunderland’s Wahbi Khazri

Follow @insidefutbol





Saint-Etienne are not lying down in their pursuit of Sunderland attacking midfielder Wahbi Khazri, despite Rennes blowing their proposal out of the water.



Les Verts had been in pole position to snap up the Sunderland man but Rennes, where Khazri spent last season on loan, came forward with an offer of €200,000 per month in wages.











Saint-Etienne have now responded with a new proposal, according to French sports daily L'Equipe.



The Ligue 1 club's offer is still inferior to that put forward by Rennes, but they believe Jean-Louis Gasset can tilt the scales in their favour.





Coach Gasset has spoken to Khazri in an attempt to sell him on a move to Saint-Etienne.



And the Tunisia international is claimed to have been impressed with the words of the 64-year-old, indicating a willingness to play for him next season.



Khazri is claimed to have offered to make an effort in terms of his financial demands, with a longer contract perhaps acceptable if it balances out taking the lower salary offer.



As such, Saint-Etienne have been given hope that they may still be able to beat Rennes to the Sunderland midfielder.

