Please – West Ham Target Felipe Anderson To Put In Personal Plea To Lazio Supremo

Felipe Anderson will meet Lazio president Claudio Lotito soon to request to leave, with West Ham continuing to push to land the Brazilian this summer.



West Ham have been in talks for weeks with Lazio over a deal for Anderson, but negotiations are now currently at a standstill as the two clubs continue to disagree on the final fee.











Lazio are demanding around €45m, keeping in mind that they would have to pay 25 per cent of any sell on fee to Anderson’s former club, Brazilian giants Santos.



The Hammers’ current offer is believed to be around €38m including bonuses and for the moment the talks between the two clubs have hit a brick wall.





Anderson and his representatives have touched down in Italy to hold talks with Lazio and according to Italian outlet Lalaziosiamonoi, the Brazilian will personally ask the club president to allow him to join West Ham.



Despite interest from other clubs, the attacker prefers a move to England and is tempted by the contract offer on his table from West Ham, which is believed to be around €3.5m per season.



The player believes a personal plea from him could convince Lotito to finally reach a compromise agreement with West Ham for his transfer to the London Stadium.



West Ham remain keen but for the moment they seem unwilling to match Lazio’s asking price.

