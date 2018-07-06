Roma Ready To Press Accelerator For Arsenal and Liverpool Linked Sweden Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are preparing to press the accelerator on their pursuit of Liverpool and Arsenal linked winger Emil Forsberg after the World Cup.



Forsberg has been clear about his intention to quit RB Leipzig this summer and believes the time has come for him to take the next step in his career.











The Swede has been linked with a move to England, with Arsenal and Liverpool believed to be admirers of his talent as an winger, but it seems he is generating more interest in Italy.



AC Milan were keen on him last year and it has been claimed Roma are serious about getting their hands on the player in the ongoing summer transfer window.





And according to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, the Giallorossi are expected to press the accelerator in the chase for the Forsberg after the World Cup.



The Roma hierarchy have closely followed the player and have done their number crunching on the figures required to snare Forsberg away from RB Leipzig this summer.



RB Leipzig have reportedly identified a €40m asking price and for the moment they are unwilling to lower it.



Forsberg is currently preparing for Sweden’s World Cup quarter-final clash against England on Saturday.

