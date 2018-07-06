Tottenham Hotspur Star Still Waiting For Big Money Chinese Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





Mousa Dembele is still waiting for a concrete offer from China as Inter continue to keep tabs on the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder.



The Belgian has a year left on his current deal with Spurs and has so far resisted offers to sign a new contract with the north London outfit.











The midfielder has attracted heavy interest from Italy, with Inter claimed to be his club of choice if he decides to move to Serie A in the ongoing summer transfer window.



Dembele also has suitors in the Chinese Super League, but there is only week left for the transfer window in China to close and the midfielder is yet to hear anything concrete.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the 30-year-old is still waiting for a lucrative offer from China to land on his table before he takes a call on his future at Tottenham.



However, time is running out for Dembele and his Chinese suitors and with Belgium still involved in the World Cup, a move to China for him looks a tough one to pull off at the moment.



Inter are waiting patiently in the wings for the Chinese transfer window to close and are aware Tottenham could be forced to lower their financial demands once the Chinese clubs are no longer relevant in the saga.



Dembele remains Inter’s top midfield target for the summer.

