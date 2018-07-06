You Need To Tell Your Goalkeepers This, Rangers Legend Advises Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone believes that Steven Gerrard must take a decision about his first choice goalkeeper next season and inform the players before they kick off their campaign in the Europa League.



Newly appointed manager Gerrard has brought in Allan McGregor this summer and the 64-year-old expects the veteran to be the number one choice for this season.











There are three more goalkeepers in the squad though, with Wes Foderingham playing last season as the number one and impressing some with his performances, Johnstone being one of those to salute him.



Jak Alnwick and young academy recruit Robby McCrorie are also keen to play and neither would, the former Scottish international believes, be happy to be sitting in the stands.





The need therefore will be to tell the players what to expect so that they have clear idea about their future and could also look for a move away to secure first team action, according to Johnstone.



"Steven Gerrard admitted last month that he would have to have a difficult conversation with Allan, Wes Foderingham or Jak Alnwick at some point and it was clear that someone was going to be left unhappy", Johnstone wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



"If you have got three top class goalkeepers, and you can’t forget young Robby McCrorie either, then one is going to be sitting in the stand rather than on the bench every week.



"If Steven tells them who the first choice is going to be, then the other two have to know who the back-up is this season. I am sure the manager will be honest with them.



"It is a difficult decision to make but it is an important one with the Europa League game coming up next Thursday."



Rangers' Europa League first round qualifying tie kicks off against Shkupi at Ibrox on 12th July.

