Absolutely Not Leaving – Arsenal And Manchester United Target Rubbishes Roma Exit Talk

Arsenal and Manchester United linked Lorenzo Pellegrini has insisted that he has no plans to leave Roma this summer despite the arrival of new midfielders at the Stadio Olimpico.



The 22-year-old midfielder’s future at Roma has been under the microscope over the last few months with suggestions that he could leave the club in the ongoing window.











He has a release clause of around €30m and he has generated interest from the Premier League, with Arsenal and Manchester United believed to be considering taking him to England.



Roma’s decision to bolster their midfield with the signings of Bryan Cristante and Javier Pastore also indicated that they were anticipating selling the player this summer.





However, Pellegrini rubbished speculation over his future and insisted that he will stay and fight for his place in the Roma starting eleven next season.



Asked if he is considering leaving Roma, the young midfielder was quoted as saying by Italian daily Corriere della Sera: “Absolutely not.



“I want to do well and better than last season.



“I know that many new players have arrived such as Cristante and Pastore, but I am only thinking of myself.



“I believe that I will continue to improve and I’ll find my space.”



Pellegrini has a contract until 2022 with the Giallorossi.