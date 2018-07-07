Ajax Coach Rules Out Signing Both Daley Blind and Lisandro Magallan, Preference To Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has ruled out the Dutch giants being able to sign both Daley Blind and Lisandro Magallan.



The Amsterdam side had looked to be closing in on Argentine defender Magallan and even put him through his medical paces at their De Toekomst base.











But Boca Juniors were only willing to sign off on the deal once a replacement was through the door and the Argentine has still not put pen to paper to join Ajax.



As a result Ajax have been looking at other defensive options and Manchester United's Blind is on their radar, with the player having signalled he would be willing to return to his former club.





Ten Hag is clear that Ajax will not be able to add both Magallan and Blind to the ranks.



"Both do not seem feasible at the moment", the Ajax coach was quoted as saying by Dutch daily De Telegraaf.



Manchester United's asking price for Blind is also claimed to present an issue for Ajax.



The Red Devils, who are prepared to let Blind go this summer, want to bank €17m from his departure, a sum Ajax will not pay.



However, Ten Hag is claimed to prefer Blind out of the two.

