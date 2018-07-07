Better Players At Liverpool Than Wolfsburg – Divock Origi Tipped By Former Red To Make Impact

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Mellor thinks that Divock Origi could have an easier time playing at his best back at Liverpool, with the Reds boasting better players than Wolfsburg.



The Belgian was shipped out to the Bundesliga club on a season-long loan last summer, but struggled to make his mark in Germany as the Wolves needed a relegation playoff tie victory to hold on to their top flight status.











Origi's future at Liverpool is unclear, but he turned out for the Reds' in their 7-0 friendly win over Chester on Saturday and Mellor still believes in the Belgian's ability to make an impact.



The former Reds striker feels that the lower standard of the players at Wolfsburg had an effect on what Origi could do.





Mellor said on LFC TV: "He didn't have a good spell on loan, but I think he is a player who can make an impact.



"We've seen him at first team level before and around better players I think you see a better Divock Origi.



"I don't think he had that over there in Germany.



"I think he is a threat because of the pace he has."



Origi played the first 45 minutes of Liverpool's drubbing of non-league Chester.



The Reds' goals came from Harry Wilson (two), James Milner, Daniel Sturridge (two), Ryan Kent and Danny Ings as they kicked off their pre-season fixture schedule in style.

