Borussia Dortmund Win Race For Everton Targeted Teen Talent

Borussia Dortmund have won the race for Everton target Kamal Bafounta.



Just 16 years old, Bafounta has turned heads with his performances at youth level, but has now been tempted away from French outfit Nantes to Germany.











The teenager had been of interest to Everton and has drawn comparisons with France international Paul Pogba.



But Bafounta is continuing his career in Germany with Dortmund after putting pen to paper on a deal with the Ruhr giants.





He is scheduled to be slotted into Dortmund's Under-17 team for the forthcoming season as the Ruhr side look to continue his development.



Dortmund will delight at his capture, with Bafounta also having been linked with Sevilla, Inter and Manchester United.



The teenage midfielder has been capped by France at Under-16 level.



It remains to be seen how quickly Bafounta can rise through the ranks in Germany with Dortmund, but he will take inspiration from the pathway the Bundesliga club have in place.

