Chelsea Preparing To Put In Offer For Inter Midfielder

Chelsea are ready to slap in a bid of between €30m and €35m for Inter midfielder Matias Vecino.



The Blues are looking to make signings as they close in on appointing former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri as their new manager.











Vecino is rated highly by Sarri and the Italian tactician would welcome the midfielder moving to Stamford Bridge.



According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Chelsea are ready to slap in an offer of between €30m and €35m for Inter to consider.





Inter only snapped up Vecino from Fiorentina last summer, paying a fee of €24m to take him to the San Siro.



The Uruguayan clocked up 31 appearances in all competitions for Inter last term, scoring three goals and providing three assists for his team-mates.



Vecino played under Sarri during a loan spell at Empoli in the 2014/15 campaign.



He was most recently in action at the World Cup in Russia for Uruguay and played five times in his country's push for glory.

