06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/07/2018 - 17:55 BST

Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham Target Wants FC Porto Exit

 




Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Chelsea target Moussa Marega has decided he wants to quit FC Porto this summer. 

The attacker is attracting serious interest from Premier League clubs, with his performances in Portugal having impressed watching scouts.




Marega netted 22 times in just 29 Portuguese top flight games for Porto last term, as he helped the club to clinch their domestic title.

But despite having Marega under contract for a further two years, Porto are set to be pushed towards selling him this summer.
 


According to Portuguese daily A Bola, Marega has come to the view that he wants to leave the club in this summer's transfer window.

With Chelsea, West Ham and Tottenham keen, Marega is not likely to be short of options when it does come to quitting Porto.


The Mali international was snapped up by Porto from Maritimo in 2016.

His 22 league goals last season made sure he finished as the club's leading goalscorer in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.
 