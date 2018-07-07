Chelsea’s Managerial Situation Frustrates Inter’s Pursuit Of Blues Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan’s pursuit of Davide Zappacosta has slowed down because of the warped managerial situation at Chelsea this summer.



The former Torino defender is one of the names on Inter’s shortlist of targets in the ongoing window as they look to add a new right-back to their squad.











The Serie A giants have been in touch with Chelsea to enquire about the possibility of taking Zappacosta back to Italy and there is also talk of contact between his representatives and Inter.



But the track has gone cold over the last few weeks and Inter’s pursuit of the Chelsea defender has lost momentum.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the question marks over Chelsea’s next manager have put the brakes on Inter’s hopes of signing Zappacosta from the west London club.



Maurizio Sarri is expected to become the next Chelsea manager but the club are yet to finalise the agreement.



The Blues are unlikely to allow major arrivals or departures this summer until they have their new manager in place.



Inter remain interested in Zappacosta but for the moment, they have turned their attention towards other targets.

