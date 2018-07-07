XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/07/2018 - 13:20 BST

Claim From Italy: Manchester United To Rival Arsenal For Mexico World Cup Star

 




Manchester United are preparing a big money offer for Arsenal linked winger Hirving Lozano and are set to open talks with PSV Eindhoven soon to take the Mexican to Old Trafford this summer.

The 22-year-old winger impressed during Mexico’s run to the last 16 of the World Cup and his performances have led to renewed interest in him from a few big wigs of Europe.




The Mexican has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal believed to be considering taking him to the Emirates in the ongoing window.

But there is set to even more intrigue over Lozano’s future at PSV this summer as it has been claimed Manchester United are interested in snapping him up.
 


According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Manchester United are preparing to slap in a bid worth €40m with PSV soon in order to take Lozano to Old Trafford in the coming weeks.

The Premier League giants are set to approach the Dutch champions soon and open talks over a proposed deal to sign the Mexican.


PSV are aware that they are facing an uphill task in keeping hold of the 22-year-old after an impressive World Cup.

Lozano, who has a contract until 2023 with PSV, scored 19 goals and provided eleven assists in 34 appearances in all competitions last season.
 