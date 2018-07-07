XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/07/2018 - 14:01 BST

Claim From Italy: Real Madrid Zero In On Eden Hazard As Cristiano Ronaldo Replacement

 




Real Madrid have identified Chelsea winger Eden Hazard as the replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been linked with a move to Juventus this summer.

Ronaldo has agreed terms on a contract with Juventus and is believed to be keen on moving to the Bianconeri after breaking all kinds of scoring records at Real Madrid over the last nine seasons.




Jorge Mendes has been in talks with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez over agreeing to let the Portuguese leave and it has been claimed that the European champions could accept an offer of €100m.

Real Madrid are aware selling the club’s record goalscorer could be a huge decision and they are already putting in place plans to replace him.
 


And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Perez has zeroed in on Chelsea star Hazard as the man who could potentially replace the Portuguese superstar at the Bernabeu.

The Belgian has been a long term target for Real Madrid and with Ronaldo seemingly on his way out, they could eventually make a move for him this summer.


Hazard has so far refused to sign a new contract and has regularly been linked with the possibility of leaving Chelsea.

The Belgian is believed to be keen to see the kind of players Chelsea sign this summer before taking a call on his future.
 