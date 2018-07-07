XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/07/2018 - 17:30 BST

FC Porto Continuing Negotiations For Newcastle United Defender

 




FC Porto are continuing talks with Newcastle United aimed at signing defender Chancel Mbemba. 

The Portuguese giants already have an agreement in place with Mbemba to move to the Estadio do Dragao, but have not thrashed out a deal with the Magpies.




Porto have not given up on doing a deal with Newcastle and, according to Portuguese daily O Jogo, talks between the two clubs are continuing.

Mbemba was not in training with Newcastle on Friday and doubts persist over whether his absence was authorised.
 


But his absence has been taken as a sign that a switch to Porto is drawing ever closer.

Mbemba has had options back in Belgium, where he turned out for Anderlecht, but has set his sights on moving to Porto.


The 23-year-old joined Newcastle from Anderlecht in the summer of 2015.

He put pen to paper on a five-year contract when he arrived at St. James' Park.
 