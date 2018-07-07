I Gave Nabil Fekir Liverpool Opportunity – Lyon Supremo On Star’s Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas believes that Liverpool target Nabil Fekir will stay put at the club into next season.



Liverpool were hoping to sign Fekir before the World Cup kicked off and put the attacking midfielder through his medical paces, before then seeing the deal collapse after they tried to renegotiate the fee.











Fekir has been linked with other clubs, while Liverpool have been mooted as keen to rekindle their interest in him when the World Cup ends, but Aulas thinks the attacking midfielder will stay.



He told French radio station RMC: "Nabil will, I think, be at OL next season.





"I have an almost father-son relationship with my players.



"I gave him the opportunity to go to Liverpool because it is a legendary club.



"I did it with [Corentin] Tolisso and [Samuel] Umtiti.



"He is our captain and the coach's wish is to keep him."



Fekir is currently in action at the World Cup for France and Les Bleus take on Belgium in the semi-final on Tuesday.



The Lyon man came on as an injury time substitute in France's 2-0 win over Uruguay on Friday.



Fekir has also been linked with Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid, though it remains to be seen if any are as serious in their interest as Liverpool.

