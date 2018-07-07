XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/07/2018 - 22:36 BST

It Will Take Time To Appreciate It – Pontus Jansson On Sweden’s World Cup Adventure

 




Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson believes it may take a while for the Sweden squad to realise what they accomplished at the World Cup. 

Sweden were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by England on Saturday, with Gareth Southgate's men running out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli either side of half time.




With Sweden chasing the game, Jansson was brought on in an unfamiliar attacking role with five minutes left, but could not break down England's defence.

Now the Sweden squad are heading home and Jansson thinks it will take a couple of days for the players to understand what they have done in Russia.
 


"Immediately after the match it was clear the World Cup is over", Jansson told Fotbolltransfers.com.

"It has been a fantastic trip.


"But in a couple of days we will understand that we have done something great and that it was good for Swedish football and Sweden as a country."

Jansson will take a break to recover from his World Cup duties before he heads back to Leeds to prepare for the forthcoming campaign.

The Whites are now in the thick of pre-season under new head coach Marcelo Bielsa.
 