X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/07/2018 - 13:36 BST

Kieran Tierney Not Overvalued – Former Celtic Star Points To Virgil van Dijk As Proof

 




Chris Sutton believes Virgil van Dijk’s move to Liverpool in January is an example of how undervalued players plying their trade in Scotland are and has indicated Celtic should set a higher asking price for Kieran Tierney.

Tierney’s future at Celtic has come under the scanner with clubs from the Premier League believed to be plotting to snare him away from the Scottish champions this summer.




He is believed to be on Manchester United’s shortlist of targets and even Bournemouth have been linked with having an interest in the defender over the past few months.

But in recent days, Tierney has been strongly linked with Everton this summer at a rumoured fee of £25m, but Sutton feels that is below the price Celtic should be demanding for a player of his quality.
 


He pointed towards Van Dijk’s record move from Southampton to Liverpool as an example of the Scottish game undervaluing its players as Celtic only sold the Dutchman for around £13m.

Reacting to suggestions that Tierney is being overpriced, the former Bhoy said on Twitter: “Nonsense.


“Van Dijk was sold on the cheap £13 million and moved on for £70 million within a short time.

“The Scottish game undervalues its players.”

Celtic will be hoping to keep hold of Tierney, despite Everton's recent advances.

 