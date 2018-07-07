The Character, The Man, The Leader – Steven Gerrard Hails Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed that James Tavernier will wear the captain's armband for the Gers, with the Liverpool legend clear about how pleased he has been with the full-back.



Tavernier completed 72 minutes on Friday night as Rangers thrashed Bury 6-0 in a friendly fixture at Ibrox.











He was handed the captain's armband by Gerrard and the Rangers boss admits that he will continue to wear it throughout the campaign.



Gerrard has been left pleased by what he has seen of Tavernier since he took over at Ibrox.





"Yes [Tavernier will keep the armband]", Gerrard told Rangers TV, when asked about the full-back wearing the armband going forward.



"I'm delighted with him.



"Not just the performances, the character, the man, the leader.



"He's been through some highs and lows here of late.



"He is one who has been very consistent. I know the fans like him very much.



"We've been working with him for 17 days and he's been fantastic in every single department."



Rangers are now preparing for the first leg of their Europa League first round qualifier against FK Shkupi and Gerrard will be looking for Tavernier to put in a captain's performance as the Gers aim to move towards the group stage.



Tavernier made a total of 46 appearances across all competitions for Rangers last season, scoring nine goals and chipping in with nine assists.

