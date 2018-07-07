Wolves Ready To Bid For Lazio Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolves are prepared to make an offer for Lazio defender Bastos in order to take him to the Premier League this summer.



The newly promoted Premier League outfit have already spent big money to revamp their squad for the rigours of top flight football for next season.











Wolves remain keen on adding more strength to their defensive unit ahead of their return to the Premier League and their eyes have wandered towards players in Italy.



And it has been claimed they are planning to make a move for Lazio defender Bastos in the coming weeks.





The Angolan defender has been on Wolves’ radar for a while and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, they are prepared to put in a bid to get the ball rolling with Lazio.



The newly promoted Premier League outfit are claimed to be prepared to offer around €20m to Lazio in order to convince them to sell Bastos this summer.



He joined Lazio from Rostov in 2016 and has not been a regular in the first team, making just 16 starts in Serie A last season.



Bastos has a contract until 2020, with Lazio reserving an option to extend it for one more year.

