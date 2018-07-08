XRegister
06 October 2016

08/07/2018 - 11:36 BST

Arsenal Hold Talks To Sign Ligue 2 Midfielder

 




Arsenal are in talks to sign midfielder Matteo Guendouzi from French club Lorient, according to Sky Sports News

Gunners boss Unai Emery is looking to bolster his squad as the club turn the page from the Arsene Wenger era and midfielder Guendouzi is wanted at the Emirates Stadium.




Guendouzi spent time in the youth ranks at Paris Saint-Germain before switching to Lorient, where he continued his development and then broke into the first team.

Just 19 years old and a France Under-20 international, Arsenal have seen enough of the midfielder to know they want to snap him up and they are now in talks to do so.
 


He made 18 appearances for Lorient in France's second tier last season.

It is unclear how much Arsenal might pay for Guendouzi, but he only has a further year left to run on his contract at Lorient.


Arsenal have done business with Lorient before and notably snapped up Laurent Koscielny from the French club in 2010.

Lorient finished in seventh place in Ligue 2 last season.
 