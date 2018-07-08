XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

08/07/2018 - 20:42 BST

Borussia Dortmund Star In London, West Ham Medical Booked For Monday

 




West Ham United are closing in on Borussia Dortmund winger Andrey Yarmolenko and will put the Ukrainian through his medical on Monday. 

The Hammers have been working hard on several options in the transfer market and are now set to snap up Yarmolenko from the Ruhr giants.




According to German magazine Kicker, the 28-year-old is already in London and is preparing to undergo his medical checks with the Hammers on Monday.

Should they pass without issue then the Ukrainian will join the Premier League outfit.
 


Dortmund are claimed to value Yarmolenko at the €20m mark.

He only joined Dortmund last summer from Dynamo Kyiv, with the Bundesliga outfit looking at him as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele, who signed for Barcelona.


Yarmolenko had a bright start to his career at Dortmund, scoring three goals and providing three assists in his first ten Bundesliga games.

However, he failed to build on his displays and also suffered an injury at the beginning of 2018.
 