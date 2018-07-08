Bruno Alves Finalising Rangers Departure Ahead of Serie A Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Bruno Alves is closing in on a switch to Serie A new boys Parma.



The Portugal international has been in Russia as part of his country's World Cup squad, but following their exit, is now finalising his future at club level.











He is set to end his association with Scottish giants Rangers and, according to Sky Italia, is set to settle the details of his departure from Ibrox with the club.



Alves is then expected to put pen to paper to a contract with Parma.





The centre-back turned out in Serie A for Cagliari before leaving for Rangers last summer.



He struggled to make his mark for the Gers in a turbulent season however, which saw the club sack two managers.



Alves, 36, made 20 appearances for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and scored once.



The deal he is set to end with Rangers has a further 12 months to run.

