06 October 2016

08/07/2018 - 23:29 BST

Chelsea Enter Transfer Mix For Jorginho, Ready To Rival Manchester City

 




Chelsea have barged into the transfer chase for Napoli midfielder Jorginho, who has been a priority target for Manchester City.

The midfielder has been close to joining the Premier League champions for several weeks, but Manchester City have been unable to close out a definitive agreement with Napoli.




Negotiations between the two clubs have been protracted and they have continued to disagree on the final fee for Jorginho’s proposed move to the Etihad.

However, Manchester City could regret penny pinching in their chase for Jorginho as it has been claimed that Chelsea have firmly placed themselves in the running for the Italy international.
 


According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, during negotiations with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis to release Maurizio Sarri from his contract, Jorginho’s name has cropped up.

And it has been claimed that a proposed move for the midfielder’s move to Stamford Bridge could be pursued.


There are suggestions Chelsea are prepared to pay around €60m to beat Manchester City to Jorginho’s signing this summer.

The midfielder has agreed a contract with Manchester City, but with the clubs still haggling over the final price, it remains to be seen whether he will consider a move to Chelsea.
 