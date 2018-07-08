XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/07/2018 - 10:15 BST

Claim From Italy: Leeds United Still In Talks For Serie B Striker

 




Leeds United are still in talks over signing Jerry Mbakogu from Italian Serie B side Carpi, it has been claimed. 

The Whites had an option to sign Mbakogu from Carpi for a fee of £3m, but the option expired at the end of last month and the Elland Road club wrote to the Italian side to inform them they would not be taking it up.




It has been suggested in England that Leeds' interest in the Nigerian striker has now ended.

But, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Carpi are still in talks to sell Mbakogu to Leeds.
 


It is claimed Carpi's failure to yet sell Mbakogu to Leeds has done much to block incoming signings for the club this summer.

The Serie B outfit have banked on selling the striker to the Whites to bring in funds they can then reinvest in the squad.


It remains to be seen if Leeds do still have any interest in Mbakogu, but the Whites have yet to land a striker this summer despite looking for one.

They are unwilling to meet the demands of free agent Abel Hernandez, while the trigger has also not been pulled on a bid for Derby County striker Matej Vydra, with the Rams claimed to be looking for around £12m.
 