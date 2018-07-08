Don’t Do This And You Face Major Problems – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Issues Warning

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard believes that the Gers' exit in the Europa League first qualifying round last year against minnows Progres Niederkorn shows the importance of approaching games with the right mentality.



Under Pedro Caixinha, Rangers suffered a humiliating exit at the hands of the Luxembourg-based outfit, who progressed 2-1 on aggregate.











Gerrard is preparing Rangers for the first leg of their Europa League qualifier against FK Shkupi on Thursday night and although he has not watched videos of the exit against Progres Niederkorn, he feels it does serve as a lesson on the correct mentality and the consequences of not approaching matches in the right way.



"I haven’t watched the two games. With all due respect, I’m not really interested in the two games. They’re nothing to do with me. They were played under the previous manager", Gerrard was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.





"Obviously, it was one of those games.



"If you don’t approach games in European competition with the right attitude and mentality you can face major problems", Gerrard continued.



"It doesn’t matter if it’s the first qualifying round or it’s the semi-final, if you don’t approach it right you’re in trouble."



The Europa League offers Gerrard an early chance to make his mark as Rangers boss, with the manager looking for the Gers to make progress as he sets his sights on reaching the group stage.

