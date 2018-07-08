XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/07/2018 - 12:55 BST

Four-Year Arsenal Contract Expected For Matteo Guendouzi As Medical Booked In

 




Matteo Guendouzi is set to undergo a medical with Arsenal on Monday, ahead of sealing a switch to the north London club. 

Arsenal are in talks with Guendouzi's club side, Ligue 2 outfit Lorient, over taking the 19-year-old to the Emirates Stadium.




They are rapidly closing in on signing him and, according to Ouest-France, will put him through his medical paces on Monday.

Guendouzi is tipped to then pen a four-year contract with the Premier League giants.
 


Arsenal are expected to pay Lorient a fee of around €8m, plus bonuses, to sign the France Under-19 international.

Currently with the France Under-19 squad, Guendouzi is preparing for the Under-19 European Championship in Finland, with runs from 16th July until 29th July.


The midfielder turned out for Lorient in France's second tier last season, with the club finishing in seventh spot.

Arsenal notably did business with Lorient in 2010, signing defender Laurent Koscielny.
 