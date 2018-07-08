Four-Year Arsenal Contract Expected For Matteo Guendouzi As Medical Booked In

Follow @insidefutbol





Matteo Guendouzi is set to undergo a medical with Arsenal on Monday, ahead of sealing a switch to the north London club.



Arsenal are in talks with Guendouzi's club side, Ligue 2 outfit Lorient, over taking the 19-year-old to the Emirates Stadium.











They are rapidly closing in on signing him and, according to Ouest-France, will put him through his medical paces on Monday.



Guendouzi is tipped to then pen a four-year contract with the Premier League giants.





Arsenal are expected to pay Lorient a fee of around €8m, plus bonuses, to sign the France Under-19 international.



Currently with the France Under-19 squad, Guendouzi is preparing for the Under-19 European Championship in Finland, with runs from 16th July until 29th July.



The midfielder turned out for Lorient in France's second tier last season, with the club finishing in seventh spot.



Arsenal notably did business with Lorient in 2010, signing defender Laurent Koscielny.

