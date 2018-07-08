Inter Focused On Player Exits, West Ham Linked Pair On Chopping Block

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are set to look to move players on before they close a deal for Bordeaux winger Malcom, with two West Ham targets on the chopping block.



The Nerazzurri have been in discussions with Bordeaux to sign Malcom, with a loan and option or obligation to buy the subject of talks.











But Inter need to balance the books and must look to move players out before they can bring Malcom in, it has been claimed.



As such, there is no hurry on the part of Inter to close the deal, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.





Wing pair Antonio Candreva and Yann Karamoh are two who could be offloaded by Inter.



West Ham hold an interest in Karamoh, while they have also been linked with Candreva.



It has been suggested that Karamoh is rated highly by Inter coach Luciano Spalletti.



But the Nerazzurri may be forced to bid farewell to Karamoh this summer in an effort to balance the books.

