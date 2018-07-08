Jean-Michael Seri In London Amid Arsenal and Chelsea Contact

Follow @insidefutbol





Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri is in London, amid links with Arsenal and Chelsea.



The Ivory Coast international is expected to be on the move from Nice this summer and has been attracting attention from a number of clubs.











He may now be moving a step closer to the exit door as, according to France Football, he is currently in London.



It is claimed that Seri is in contact with Arsenal and Chelsea, raising the possibility he is in the English capital to seal a move to one of the London powerhouses.





Seri came close to leaving Nice for Barcelona last summer, but the Catalan giants pulled the plug on the move.



He continued to build his reputation with Nice last term, managing 43 appearances across all competitions and providing ten assists for his team-mates, along with two goals.



In total Seri has made 123 appearances for the south coast club.



His contract with Nice has just a further year left to run.

