06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/07/2018 - 23:37 BST

Lazio Make Stance On Manchester United Target Clear To Agents

 




The Lazio hierarchy met the representatives of Manchester United and Real Madrid midfield target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic on Friday to discuss a possible departure this summer.

The race to land the 23-year-old midfielder is set to heat up in the coming days and weeks after Serbia were knocked out of the World Cup in the group stage.




Real Madrid have identified him as a possible summer recruit and Manchester United have continued to keep tabs on the player despite feeling Lazio’s asking price to be too high.

More activity over his future at Lazio is expected soon as the Serie A giants are keen to have an auction in order to get the best price for him this summer.
 


According to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Lazio president Claudio Lotito and sporting director Igli Tare met the player’s representatives to discuss his future at the club.

Following the meeting it has emerged that Lazio have made it clear to Milinkovic-Savic’s entourage that his suitors will need to adhere to the club’s financial demands to get their hands on the midfielder.


The Biancocelesti are said to be eyeing a fee of around €150m from the Serbian’s proposed departure from the club.

And given the wealth of the clubs rumoured to be after him, Lazio are confident that they can quote such figures for Milinkovic-Savic.
 