Malaga In Dark Over West Ham Link For Skipper

Malaga are in the dark on talk that West Ham United are keen on midfielder Recio.



The Hammers are making moves in the transfer market to bolster Manuel Pellegrini's squad and have been linked with wanting the 27-year-old at the London Stadium.











West Ham have good links with Malaga as director of football Mario Husillos held the sporting director role at the Spanish side, as well as having had a stint in charge of the B team.



And Hammers boss Pellegrini was in charge of Malaga from 2010 until 2013.





However, according to Spanish daily La Opinion de Malaga, there has been nothing to suggest that West Ham want Recio yet.



The Spanish side are calm as the players prepare to report back for pre-season under new coach Juan Muniz.



Recio, 27, came through the youth ranks at Malaga and played under Pellegrini at the club.



The club captain, Recio made 22 appearances in La Liga for Malaga last term as the club suffered relegation.

