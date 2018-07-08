XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/07/2018 - 17:06 BST

Napoli Could Make Move For Watford Star

 




Napoli could make a move to sign Watford attacking midfielder Roberto Pereyra. 

The midfielder has been attracting attention from Serie A this summer, but Watford's asking price has so far put off clubs hoping to conclude a deal.




Now Pereyra is under active consideration at Napoli, who are thinking about him in the event that Jose Callejon leaves, according to Italian daily Tuttosport.

Callejon has been linked with an exit, with Chelsea a possible destination for the Spaniard.
 


Watford signed Pereyra from Italian champions Juventus in 2016, paying an initial €13m to take him to Vicarage Road.

A proven Serie A performer, with 132 appearances in the Italian top flight to his name, Napoli may have to pay up to €20m to sign him from Watford.


Pereyra made a total of 34 appearances across all competitions for Watford last term.

The Argentine is under contract at Watford until the summer of 2021.
 