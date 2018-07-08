Napoli Could Make Move For Watford Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli could make a move to sign Watford attacking midfielder Roberto Pereyra.



The midfielder has been attracting attention from Serie A this summer, but Watford's asking price has so far put off clubs hoping to conclude a deal.











Now Pereyra is under active consideration at Napoli, who are thinking about him in the event that Jose Callejon leaves, according to Italian daily Tuttosport.



Callejon has been linked with an exit, with Chelsea a possible destination for the Spaniard.





Watford signed Pereyra from Italian champions Juventus in 2016, paying an initial €13m to take him to Vicarage Road.



A proven Serie A performer, with 132 appearances in the Italian top flight to his name, Napoli may have to pay up to €20m to sign him from Watford.



Pereyra made a total of 34 appearances across all competitions for Watford last term.



The Argentine is under contract at Watford until the summer of 2021.

