XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/07/2018 - 10:37 BST

Newcastle and West Ham Target Sets Heart On Gladbach Move

 




Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham target Alassane Plea is set on a move to Borussia Monchengladbach, though the switch has yet to be finalised. 

Plea starred for French club Nice last term and the 25-year-old is hot property this summer.




A trio of Premier League clubs in the shape of Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham are keen on Plea and bids have gone in for the forward.

But it is Bundesliga club Gladbach who are firmly in pole position, even if they have yet to finalise the final details of the move.
 


Plea is also set on joining Gladbach, according to French sports daily L'Equipe.

The forward did not take part in a warm-up match against Nyon on Saturday, which Nice won 4-2.


Gladbach will now be hoping to quickly close out an agreement for Plea, as they look to take the forward to the Bundesliga to bolster their attacking options.

Plea netted 21 times in all competitions for Nice last term.
 