Newcastle and West Ham Target Sets Heart On Gladbach Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham target Alassane Plea is set on a move to Borussia Monchengladbach, though the switch has yet to be finalised.



Plea starred for French club Nice last term and the 25-year-old is hot property this summer.











A trio of Premier League clubs in the shape of Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham are keen on Plea and bids have gone in for the forward.



But it is Bundesliga club Gladbach who are firmly in pole position, even if they have yet to finalise the final details of the move.





Plea is also set on joining Gladbach, according to French sports daily L'Equipe.



The forward did not take part in a warm-up match against Nyon on Saturday, which Nice won 4-2.



Gladbach will now be hoping to quickly close out an agreement for Plea, as they look to take the forward to the Bundesliga to bolster their attacking options.



Plea netted 21 times in all competitions for Nice last term.

