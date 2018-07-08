Not Biggest Man Utd Fan – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer On Leeds United Factor For Wonderkid

Follow @insidefutbol





Molde coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that despite Erling Braut Haland's father having links with Leeds United, the youngster would find it hard to refuse an offer from Manchester United.



Erling Braut's father Alfie turned out for Manchester United's fierce rivals Leeds between 1997 and 2000, and he could be following in his footsteps by playing in England soon.











Just 17 years old, the striker was born in Leeds and has been turning heads with his displays for Molde, with Manchester United and Juventus sending scouts to watch his games.



Haland junior has netted six goals in his last two matches and Molde did reject an offer from Juventus for him in the winter.





Manchester United legend Solskjaer is in charge of Molde and, making reference to the striker's links with Leeds, admitted his player may not be the biggest fan of the Red Devils.



Nevertheless, he thinks Erling Braut would struggle to turn down a proposal from Manchester United.



"He is probably not the world's biggest Manchester United fan", Solkjaer told Norwegian daily VG.



"But if they come to the door, there are not many who say no to that", he added.



The Norway Under-19 international has scored eight goals for Molde in 14 Norwegian top flight games this season.

