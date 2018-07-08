Nowhere He Can’t Succeed – Bruno Alves Backs Cristiano Ronaldo For Juventus Impact

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Bruno Alves believes that if Cristiano Ronaldo does join Juventus then there is no doubt he will succeed in Italian football.



Juventus are working to sign Ronaldo from Real Madrid this summer for €100m and have received indications they can pull off the signing of the Portuguese.











Rangers centre-back Alves played in Serie A with Cagliari before moving to Ibrox last summer and he is convinced his Portugal team-mate would succeed at Juventus.



For Alves, there is no doubt Ronaldo can dominate in Italy as he has in Spain with Real Madrid.





"Cristiano Ronaldo would win again at Juventus", Alves told Portuguese daily O Jogo.



"There is no league where he cannot be successful.



"Already he has shown on several occasions that he can succeed in any country and Italy will be no different."



Alves believes Ronaldo will easily be able to hit the reset button at Juventus and go again with a new challenge.



"I have been at his side in many battles for 12 years and I know he is able to motivate himself, and for this reason it is important to accept a new challenge."



The Rangers defender may come up against his friend in Serie A next season as he is being chased by Italian outfit Parma.



Alves, 36, struggled to make his mark at Rangers and could be offloaded by new boss Steven Gerrard.

