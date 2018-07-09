XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/07/2018 - 12:35 BST

Arsenal Seeing Off Host of Clubs For Matteo Guendouzi, Unai Emery Sold Move

 




Arsenal are seeing off competition from a host of clubs to land Matteo Guendouzi from Lorient, with the teenage midfielder having been convinced to make the move by Unai Emery. 

Guendouzi is set to undergo a medical with Arsenal today as he closes on a transfer to the north London side.




Arsenal are paying Lorient a fee of €8m, with the French side also being entitled to a percentage of any future sale.

According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Guendouzi also attracted attention from Borussia Dortmund, Roma, Saint-Etienne and Paris Saint-Germain.
 


He was recommended to Emery by Gunners scout Sven Mislintat and the Spanish tactician managed to sell a move to the Emirates Stadium to the youngster.

Guendouzi is to put pen to paper to a four-year contract with Arsenal, with an option for a further year.


The young midfielder made 21 appearances across all competitions from Lorient last term, providing a single assist.

Guendouzi has been capped by France at Under-19 level.
 